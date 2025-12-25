Apple Retires 25 Products in 2025, Marking a Clean Break From Familiar Designs

As 2025 draws to a close, Apple’s product portfolio looks noticeably leaner. Over the course of the year, the company quietly discontinued 25 devices and accessories, reshaping its lineup across iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and peripherals. While many of these exits were expected due to routine hardware refreshes, a few decisions signal deeper shifts in Apple’s long-term strategy.

The most symbolic change came with the discontinuation of the third-generation iPhone SE in February, following the launch of the iPhone 16e. With this move, Apple officially ended an era. For the first time since 2016, the company no longer sells an iPhone with a Home button, Touch ID, an LCD display, a sub-6-inch screen, or a Lightning port. It marks a definitive move toward Face ID, OLED displays, USB-C, and larger form factors across the entire iPhone range.

The iPhone SE had long served users who preferred compact phones and fingerprint authentication. Originally based on the iPhone 5s design, the SE later adopted the iPhone 8 body in its 2020 and 2022 updates. In 2025, that familiar option finally disappeared, closing the door on Apple’s most affordable and traditional iPhone design.

Another slow but notable phase-out involved the iPhone Plus models. Apple discontinued both the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 15 Plus this year, and expectations are low for the iPhone 16 Plus to survive much longer. Industry watchers believe Apple is shifting focus toward the ultra-thin iPhone Air concept, effectively replacing the Plus category altogether.

In total, seven iPhone models were discontinued in 2025. These include the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro, which stepped aside for the iPhone 17 Pro series, as well as the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and the iPhone SE.

The iPad lineup saw fewer headline-grabbing changes. Apple refreshed its tablets primarily with internal chip upgrades, resulting in the discontinuation of the iPad Pro with the M4 chip, the iPad Air with the M2 chip, and the 10th-generation iPad after newer versions replaced them.

Apple Watch updates followed a similar pattern. The arrival of Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and Watch SE 3 led to the quiet retirement of the Apple Watch Series 10, Ultra 2, and Watch SE 2. Despite the updates, none of the new models introduced a new chip, making 2025’s Watch upgrades more evolutionary than revolutionary.

Mac users also saw several changes. Apple phased out the Mac Studio with M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips, discontinued the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip, and retired both the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models powered by the M3 chip. Even the older M2-based 13-inch MacBook Air was finally removed from sale.

Beyond core devices, Apple trimmed its accessory lineup as well. AirPods Pro 2 were replaced by AirPods Pro 3, the original Vision Pro with an M2 chip made way for a newer version, and several chargers and cables were updated. Notably, Apple discontinued the Lightning to 3.5mm audio cable, a small but symbolic step in its complete transition to USB-C. Some of these accessory changes were limited to select markets, including the US, UK, India, Japan, and Canada.

Together, these changes reflect Apple’s push toward a more unified, modern ecosystem—one that leaves little room for legacy designs.