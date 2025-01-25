Live
Apple Strengthens AI Team and Plans Siri Enhancements
Apple is focusing on AI advancements and Siri improvements, with key leadership changes and upcoming updates to boost functionality.
Apple is shifting its focus toward artificial intelligence (AI) and Siri upgrades by significantly changing its AI team. Kim Vorrath, a long-time Apple veteran with 36 years of experience, has been moved to lead Apple’s AI and machine learning division as the “top deputy” to John Giannandrea, Apple’s AI chief. Vorrath, who played a key role in the Vision Pro software launch, will now help steer AI development forward.
While Apple made bold announcements about its AI and Apple Intelligence efforts at WWDC last year, its progress has been slower compared to rivals like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. The anticipated Siri upgrade that would allow the assistant to understand on-screen content and respond accordingly may not launch until iOS 18.4. Additionally, Apple has paused the rollout of its AI-powered news summaries, citing issues with incorrect information.
By bringing Vorrath into the AI team, Apple is signalling its commitment to bolstering AI development. The company is focusing on refining Siri’s infrastructure and enhancing its internal AI models. This move shows Apple’s increasing prioritization of AI in its future plans, possibly over the Vision Pro’s role. As reported, Giannandrea’s team is set to revamp Siri's core functionality, with exciting updates expected in the coming year.