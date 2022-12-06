Apple to fix iPhone 14 models stock issues by January 2023

Apple warned investors and customers last month that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max would be available in limited numbers, blaming COVID-19 restrictions in China for that. The recent chaos at Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory may have added to the production delay. In other words, if you're looking to buy the iPhone 14 Pro model, you may have to wait, but only for a short time.



Apple supplier Foxconn has said it is working hard to fix stock-related issues. As per the latest Reuters report, Foxconn expects the Zhengzhou plant to restart production in full swing between late December and early January. If you couldn't buy the iPhone 14 Pro models for all this time, your wait might be over soon. Finally!

On Monday, Foxconn announced that its November revenue fell 11.4 per cent year-on-year, blaming COVID-19 restrictions. The increase in COVID cases and movement limitations in China have greatly affected the production of Apple devices. "At present, the overall epidemic situation has been brought under control, with November being the most affected period," Foxconn shared in an official statement. Foxconn to hire new employees and gradually restore production capacity to normal. The government is said to be helping the Apple supplier with the restart.

Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant has been grappling with COVID-19 restrictions for the past few months, which halted production of Apple devices ahead of the Christmas and Lunar New Year holidays in January. Due to the restrictions, many Foxconn workers went into self-isolation to combat the spread of the virus or left the plant.

For those who don't know, Foxconn assembles about 70 per cent of iPhones, and the Zhengzhou plant is said to make most of its premium models, including iPhone 14 Pro models. Sources close to Foxconn and the whole thing said that "capacity is now gradually being resumed" with the hiring of new staff underway. "If the contracting goes smoothly, it could take three to four weeks to restart full production," the source said.