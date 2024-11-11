Live
Just In
Apple Vision Pro 2 with M5 Chipset Could Launch by 2025
Apple's next-gen Vision Pro 2 headset with an M5 chip might arrive sooner than expected, offering enhanced performance and capabilities.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's upcoming Vision Pro 2 headset, potentially powered by the new M5 chipset, could debut as early as late 2025 or early 2026. This anticipated release could mean a significant upgrade for Apple's flagship headset, delivering improved performance and features to early adopters seeking advanced capabilities.
The Vision Pro 2's M5 chipset would be a successor to the current M4 chip, launched with Apple's latest iPad Pro and MacBook models. With this new chip, Apple aims to keep the Vision Pro series at the forefront of mixed-reality technology, potentially aligning its performance with upcoming advances in its broader product ecosystem. Gurman's timeline suggests the M5 chipset could still be a year or more away, which fits well within his forecasted release period for the next Vision Pro.
In terms of design, the Vision Pro 2 is expected to resemble its predecessor closely, as no substantial updates in appearance have been hinted at. Until more information emerges, it's best to temper expectations regarding visual or design changes in this next-gen headset.
The wait may be longer for those hoping for a budget-friendly Vision Pro model. Well-known industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that a more affordable version might not hit the market until 2027. Kuo's analysis suggests Apple may be cautious about releasing a lower-cost model too soon, as it could undercut sales without driving significant new demand for the device.
The Apple Vision Pro is available only in limited regions, and there has been no official release in India. This makes the upcoming Vision Pro 2's potential availability and performance enhancements particularly exciting for those following Apple's advancements in mixed-reality tech.