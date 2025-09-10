Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, SE, and AirPods Pro 3: India Prices and Key Features Revealed

Apple has expanded its product line-up in India with the launch of the Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, Watch SE, and AirPods Pro 3. Announced alongside the iPhone 17 series and the brand-new iPhone Air, these devices mark a major update to Apple’s wearables and audio ecosystem, offering deeper integration with Apple Intelligence. Pre-orders for the new devices begin this week, with sales starting September 19.

Apple Watch Series 11: More power, more health

The Apple Watch Series 11 debuts in aluminium and titanium variants, with multiple finishes and connectivity choices. The aluminium models start at ₹46,900 for the 42mm GPS version, while the larger 46mm option is priced at ₹49,900. Users who prefer LTE connectivity can pick up the 42mm GPS + Cellular variant at ₹56,900. Colour options include Space Grey, Silver, Rose Gold, and Jet Black.

For those seeking a premium build, the titanium edition is available exclusively with GPS + Cellular support, priced from ₹79,900. These models use aerospace-grade titanium and sapphire crystal displays for durability, appealing to users who want both luxury and toughness.

In terms of features, the Series 11 enhances health monitoring with hypertension alerts, detailed sleep scores powered by continuous monitoring, and overall performance improvements. This makes it a solid choice for both casual users and health-conscious individuals.

Apple Watch Ultra 3: Rugged yet refined

Apple’s most durable smartwatch has also received an upgrade with the launch of the Watch Ultra 3, priced at ₹89,900 in India. Built with a 49mm titanium case, the Ultra 3 brings in a brighter LTPO3 OLED Retina display, reaching 3,000 nits peak brightness—ideal for outdoor adventures and underwater usage.

Battery life has been optimised to offer up to 42 hours of typical use and up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode. Adventure enthusiasts will also benefit from enhanced dive tracking, expedition features, and improved battery optimisation, cementing the Ultra 3 as a go-to smartwatch for explorers and athletes.

Apple Watch SE: Affordable yet capable

For budget-conscious buyers, Apple has refreshed the Watch SE, which continues to serve as the entry point into the Apple Watch family. It is available in three options:

40mm GPS variant – ₹25,900

44mm GPS variant – ₹28,900

GPS + Cellular model – starting at ₹30,900

Despite being the most affordable, the Watch SE still retains the essential Apple Watch experience, making it an attractive option for first-time buyers.

AirPods Pro 3: Smarter sound and health integration

After almost two years, Apple has also unveiled the AirPods Pro 3, priced at ₹25,900 in India. The new earbuds come with a redesigned fit for improved comfort and stability during workouts.

The standout features include heart-rate monitoring during exercise and real-time Live Translation, allowing users to converse seamlessly across languages. Active Noise Cancellation has been improved, now offering up to twice the effectiveness of its predecessor. Battery life also gets a boost, with up to 8 hours of listening time with ANC enabled.