Apple Watch Ultra 3 to Include BP Monitoring and Satellite Texting by 2025

Apple is gearing up to redefine wearable technology with the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3, set for release in 2025. As per a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the device is expected to add groundbreaking features like blood pressure monitoring and satellite texting, expanding its health and connectivity offerings.

Blood Pressure Monitoring: A New Health Milestone

The Apple Watch Ultra has long been a leader in health tracking, offering ECG readings, heart rate monitoring, and fall detection. Now, the addition of BP monitoring is poised to enhance its capabilities further.

While the feature may not provide precise systolic and diastolic measurements, it will monitor BP trends. Users will get alerts if their levels show consistent elevation, signalling hypertension. In such cases, the device may advise consulting a doctor for a detailed assessment.

High blood pressure, often called the "silent killer," is a significant risk factor for heart disease and stroke. Early detection through tools like the Apple Watch could be crucial in managing and improving users' overall health. Though Apple hasn't revealed specific details, experts suggest the technology might use optical sensors to measure subtle changes in blood flow.

Satellite Texting: Communication Beyond Boundaries

Satellite texting is another expected feature that would let users send and receive messages in areas without cellular coverage. While this feature debuted in the iPhone 14 for emergency use, its integration into the Apple Watch Ultra 3 may make the device invaluable for adventurers and people in remote areas.

What These Features Mean

The combination of satellite connectivity and advanced health tracking signifies a major step forward in wearable technology. With the ability to monitor BP trends and maintain communication in isolated areas, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 may become an essential tool for health-conscious users and outdoor enthusiasts.