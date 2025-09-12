Apple’s New MagSafe Charger Brings 25W Wireless Charging to More Devices

Apple has officially launched an upgraded version of its MagSafe Charger, giving users faster wireless charging speeds across more devices. The new model now supports the Qi2.2 standard, enabling compatible smartphones, including non-Apple devices like the Google Pixel 10, to charge at 25W.

Previously, Apple introduced 25W charging with the iPhone 16 lineup using its MagSafe puck. However, older iPhones and third-party devices were limited to slower 15W speeds. With the arrival of the iPhone 17 series—including the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max—the new MagSafe accessory fully embraces Qi2.2 compatibility, making it more versatile for everyday users.

The charger, which first surfaced last year through Taiwan’s National Communications Commission website, is now available via Apple’s online store. It comes with a 1-meter USB-C cable priced at $39 or a 2-meter option for $49.

Apple’s early adoption of 25W wireless charging with the iPhone 16 preceded the official rollout of the Qi2.2 specification earlier this year. Now, once iOS 26 becomes available, most iPhone 16 models will also support faster 25W speeds on any Qi2.2-certified charger. However, there is one exception: users opting for the upcoming iPhone Air will still be capped at 20W for wireless charging.

This upgrade underscores Apple’s commitment to improving charging standards while aligning with broader industry adoption of Qi2.2, ensuring smoother compatibility across devices.