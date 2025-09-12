Battlefield 6 Battle Royale Mode: 100 Players, Vehicles, Destructible Map & Beta Tests

Live
Highlights
Electronic Arts reveals Battlefield 6 Battle Royale with 100 players, vehicles, destructible environments, and flexible squad classes. Community beta tests start this week.
Electronic Arts (EA) shared details about Battlefield 6’s new Battle Royale mode.
The mode will have 100 players on a new dedicated map.
Players can use vehicles and enjoy destructible environments.
EA will start community tests for the mode this week.
The Battle Royale mode will keep Battlefield’s signature gameplay.
Players who signed up for Battlefield Labs can join the tests.
EA will gather feedback to improve the mode before launch.
Key Features:
- New map with tactical points of interest.
- Vehicles and unlockable armored vehicles.
- 100 players in 25 squads of four.
- Environmental destruction – players can topple buildings.
- Flexible class system for squads. Classes cannot be changed during a match.
- Players earn XP by defeating enemies and completing missions.
- Deadly ring that kills instantly on contact, shrinking the play area.
- Five weapon tiers with attachments, throwables, gadgets, armor, and upgrades.
- Optional missions for extra rewards.
EA will share more details after testing. Battlefield 6 launches on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 10.
