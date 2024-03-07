Best Smartphones Under Rs 35,000 in March 2024: Poco F5 5G and More

Are you looking for a high-performance smartphone under Rs 35,000 in India? You're in luck! This March, several compelling options offer exceptional value without breaking the bank. From stunning displays to powerful processors and reliable cameras, these phones have it all. Without further delay, let's explore the top smartphones you can buy in India for under Rs 35,000 this month, featuring the OnePlus Nord 3 5G and three other impressive devices.



Poco F5 5G





The Poco F5 5G impresses with its stunning 12-bit 120Hz AMOLED display, offering smooth visuals and vibrant colours. Powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor, it effortlessly handles gaming and multitasking. With a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery and 67W fast charging, you stay powered throughout the day. Add in the sharp camera with OIS and sleek design, and the Poco F5 5G is a perfect blend of style and performance.



OnePlus Nord 3 5G











The OnePlus Nord 3 5G combines elegance with intelligence and strength. Its breathtaking 120Hz AMOLED display delivers vibrant visuals perfect for gaming and multimedia. With the handy alert slider and OxygenOS 14 software, managing your device is a breeze. Are you worried about battery life? Fear not! With 80W fast charging support, the 5,000mAh battery charges from zero to full in under 30 minutes. Plus, with up to 16GB of RAM, multitasking is effortless, making the OnePlus Nord 3 an ideal choice for budget-conscious buyers.



Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G











The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G features a premium metal and glass build, a stunning 120Hz curved AMOLED display, and a powerful 200MP camera. Its solid 5,000mAh battery and 120W fast charging offer quick top-ups and long-lasting endurance. While it awaits an update to the new HyperOS, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ stands out with its impressive package, surpassing its predecessor in almost every aspect.



iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G





The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G is powered by the most affordable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, offering exceptional performance. Its flat AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate ensures immersive gaming and entertainment. With a massive 5,000mAh battery and a reliable 50MP primary rear camera, it delivers a premium smartphone experience without the hefty price tag.