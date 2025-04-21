Live
Beware of Fake Google Emails: How to Protect Your Gmail from Scammers
Highlights
A new phishing scam is targeting Gmail users. Fake emails from "[email protected]" ask you to verify your account, but clicking the links can steal your password.
If you get an email from [email protected] saying you need to “verify your account” or your Gmail will be shut down, don’t click anything. It is a scam.
The email looks real, but it tries to steal your Gmail password. If you click the link, scammers can take your emails and private details.
What to Do:
Don’t click any links in the email.
Open Gmail in a new tab and check your account directly.
Report the email as phishing in Gmail.
Turn on two-factor authentication (2FA) for more safety.
How to Spot Fake Emails:
Check the sender’s email address.
Look for spelling mistakes or strange messages.
Never enter your password on a strange website.
Stay safe by following these steps to protect your Gmail account!
