Beware of Fake Google Emails: How to Protect Your Gmail from Scammers

If you get an email from [email protected] saying you need to “verify your account” or your Gmail will be shut down, don’t click anything. It is a scam.

The email looks real, but it tries to steal your Gmail password. If you click the link, scammers can take your emails and private details.

What to Do:

Don’t click any links in the email.

Open Gmail in a new tab and check your account directly.

Report the email as phishing in Gmail.

Turn on two-factor authentication (2FA) for more safety.

How to Spot Fake Emails:

Check the sender’s email address.

Look for spelling mistakes or strange messages.

Never enter your password on a strange website.

Stay safe by following these steps to protect your Gmail account!



