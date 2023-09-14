Buy Poco X5 Pro at massive discount on Flipkart; Find details

The Poco X5 Pro received a huge discount on Flipkart. The 5G phone was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 22,999, which has now dropped to Rs 19,999. This means that Poco X5 Pro buyers will get a total discount of Rs 3,000. It is currently unknown when this offer will expire, but the device is available at an attractive price for consumers. Here are four reasons to buy the Poco X5 Pro and 2 to avoid it.



The Poco X5 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, which is very good for the price. The colours pop, and the screen has enough maximum brightness for viewing content in bright sunlight.

The panel works with Full HD+ resolution. There is also a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front of the Poco phone. The device supports 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and Dolby Vision.



With a 5000 mAh battery unit, the battery life is also quite good, and I had to charge the phone only once a day due to primary usage, which includes calling, messaging and binge-watching. The company also ships a 67W fast charger in the retail box, delivering a 50 per cent charge in about 15 minutes.



The device uses the Snapdragon 778G processor, which can offer fast performance to smartphone users. It is worth noting that no brand offers this chipset for less than Rs 20,000, and you will mainly see it in devices priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 40,000. Gaming is not one of its strong points, but people can rely on it for decent overall performance.

Heavy titles like Genshin Impact can be played on this 5G phone if people play them on low settings, and there will be no lag or stuttering.



The smartphone can also take decent photos for your Instagram. There is a triple camera setup on the back, and it includes a 108-megapixel primary camera. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera accompany it. You can also record 4K videos.