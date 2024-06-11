Live
CERT-In finds multiple bugs in Microsoft Edge
New Delhi: After warning Android users of vulnerability, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which operates under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, issued a warning on Monday regarding multiple vulnerabilities in Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based).
These vulnerabilities could potentially be exploited by an attacker to compromise the targeted system. The affected software includes Microsoft Edge Stable versions prior to 125.0.2535.85. “Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) which could allow an attacker to compromise the targeted system,” said the CERT-In advisory.
