CES 2020: HP Discloses Latest Range of PCs and Laptops

At CES 2020 HP has introduced its latest range of PCs, displays and accessories in Las Vegas. The company claims it aims to offer users the freedom to work more securely and experience content from anywhere with these new products, connect devices easily. HP launched two new laptops, an all-in-one and some other accessories. The new laptops launched by the HP include new Spectre x360 15 and the Elite Dragonfly. Whereas, the AiO is part of the company's Envy series. Besides this, HP has also launched two new monitors.

HP Spectre X360 15

HP claims this to be the most powerful Spectre laptop from HP. A 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor powers the device paired with NVIDIA GeForce graphics.

When it comes to displaying the device features a 15.6-inch 4K OLED display with 90% screen-to-body ratio. The company claims that the HP Spectre x360 15 can deliver up to 17 hours of battery backup on a single charge.

HP also says that with the new Spectre laptop users will be able to experience nearly three times faster file transfer speeds because of the Intel Wi-Fi 6 (gig+) than Wi-Fi 513, and customise network prioritisation and settings via Network Booster in HP Command Center.

Keeping in view the security of its users, HP has integrated the smallest IR camera at 2.2mm. There is also an HP Webcam Kill Switch, a dedicated mute mic button, fingerprint reader and Express VPN and LastPass to create and consume content whenever and wherever you want securely.

HP Envy 32 All-in-One (AiO)

The HP Envy 32 AiO is the first to become part of NVIDIA's RTX Studio program. The All-in-One can be configured with up to 9th Generation Intel Core i7 processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics, with up to 32GB DDR4 memory and 1TB SSD with dual storage options. The speakers positioned at the bottom are powered by Bang & Olufsen, and the AiO also comes with a built-in Qi wireless charger placed on the base of the stand.

HP Elite Dragonfly

The company claims that the HP Elite Dragonfly is the world's first business convertible with 5G20 developed with a smart signal technology to boost antenna performance. This innovative antenna technology helps the device to meet HP's rigorous connectivity standards inside the world's lightest business convertible21 supporting 5G.

The 10th Generation Intel Core processor powers the laptop. It also comes with HP Sure View, which enables the users to work in different lighting conditions. Along with this, users can also activate the privacy mode with the press of a button and can instantly block prying eyes from viewing the screen with distinct copper-coloured privacy.

It is also the world's first laptop made with ocean-bound plastic material24 and more than 82% of the mechanical parts made from recycled materials25.