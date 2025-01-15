ChatGPT's Launch Sparks AI Growth, Alexa Update with GenAI Features Coming Soon

OpenAI has launched a new feature called 'Tasks' for ChatGPT, currently in beta. It lets users schedule tasks and set reminders for future actions. The feature is available to ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Pro subscribers, marking OpenAI’s entry into the virtual assistant market to compete with Google Assistant, Apple Siri, and Amazon Alexa.

With the 'Tasks' feature, ChatGPT users can request reminders for specific tasks, such as being notified when tickets for a favorite artist’s concert go on sale. Users can also set up recurring tasks, like receiving weekly news updates or daily weather reports.

How to Use the Tasks Feature in ChatGPT:

1. Choose the "4o with scheduled tasks" model from the available options.

2. After selecting the model, type in what you want ChatGPT to do and when you want it to be done.

3. ChatGPT will suggest actions based on your input. You can either accept or decline these suggestions. All tasks can be managed within chat threads or in a dedicated 'Tasks' section in the profile menu.

The 'Tasks' feature is currently available only to paid subscribers of ChatGPT, such as those with Plus, Team, and Pro plans. OpenAI has not yet stated whether this feature will be made available to free users in the future, so it might remain exclusive to those who pay for the service.

ChatGPT's launch in late 2022 has boosted AI investments, leading to updates in Alexa with GenAI features.

These updates will enable Alexa to perform tasks for users automatically. Amazon's CEO, Andy Jassy, announced that this updated Alexa will be available soon.

Apple has added 'Apple Intelligence' to Siri, using ChatGPT's technology. This partnership allows Siri to access OpenAI's services with the user's permission, improving AI features on Apple devices.