AI Ghibli Art Trend Drives 150 Million ChatGPT Users to New Record

The recent trend of creating Ghibli-style AI art with ChatGPT’s image tool caused a big jump in users last week, which put a strain on OpenAI's servers and temporarily limited access.

People worldwide shared AI-generated images inspired by Studio Ghibli’s unique hand-drawn style on social media. Studio Ghibli, co-founded by Hayao Miyazaki, is known for films like *Spirited Away* and *My Neighbor Totoro*. The trend sparked excitement and nostalgia for these beloved movies.

According to Similarweb, weekly active users of ChatGPT reached 150 million for the first time this year. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared the news, saying, "We added one million users in the last hour," comparing it to the initial surge of users two years ago.

Other key metrics, like active users, in-app revenue, and app downloads, all reached new highs after OpenAI released an update to its GPT-4o model with enhanced image generation features. SensorTower data showed an 11% growth in global downloads, a 5% increase in weekly active users, and a 6% rise in revenue.

Altman humorously acknowledged the demand, saying, “It’s super fun seeing people love images in ChatGPT. But our GPUs are melting.”