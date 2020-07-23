Check Out This World's Smallest Android 10 4G Smartphone

Nowadays, smartphones with display sizes above 6-inches have become a fashion—however, some people like smaller smartphones. We do not have many options available in the market unless you want to buy iPhone SE or older-gen Android phones. A China-based firm has come up with what hyped as the world's smallest 4G Android smartphone.

Unihertz, Shanghai-based firm has launched Jelly 2. The phone is the descendant to Jelly, another small smartphone which was launched in 2017. The company has a small range of similar compact phones like Unihertz Atom.

Jelly 2 is listed on Kickstarter for crowdfunding, is a credit card-sized smartphone that supports 4G. Jelly 2 supports global radios and runs on an Android 10 OS. The company claims this tiny smartphone delivers two times longer battery life than the antecedent Jelly. It's a camera system, and GPS sensors are also upgraded.

"This 4G mini smartphone is designed to act as a companion device to your regular cell, one that you can more easily use for nights out, exercise, or when taking a break from your full-sized smartphone," shares the company on its website.

For its 2017 Jelly smartphone, the company says it recorded more than 10,000 pledges. From then, it has launched four successful campaigns on Kickstarter and delivered 30,000 units across 70 countries.

When it comes to specifications, Unihertz's Jelly 2 comes with a 3-inch display. The phone runs on a 2,000mAh battery. The phone has 8-megapixel and 16-megapixel cameras.