Corvi Unveils Industry’s First Ultra-Efficient LED Bulb with 33% Reduced Power Consumption & 50-Year Lifespan helping India meet its Sustainability goals

Corvi, a global leader in lighting innovation, proudly announces the launch of its ground breaking 6W 4-Star LED bulb, the most ultra-efficient option in India. This bulb delivers the same brightness as a 9W 1-Star LED bulb currently on the market, while consuming only 6W of power. Offering the same powerful illumination with significantly lower energy consumption, the bulb has a 50-year lifespan, several times longer than standard LEDs, and reduces power consumption by 33%. With its 4-star rating, this product represents a major leap forward in energy efficiency. Over its lifetime, it cuts carbon emissions by 1.94 kg annually, reducing the overall carbon footprint by an impressive 90%. Corvi’s innovative technology enhances both performance and sustainability, setting new standards in the lighting industry.

For the first time since the Edison era, Corvi has reimagined bulb design with a sleek, non-protruding shape that optimises performance while minimising environmental impact. By reducing plastic usage by 50% in its design, Corvi has significantly lowered carbon emissions throughout the product’s lifecycle, all while improving logistical efficiency, further solidifying the brand’s commitment to eco-friendly practices.

The 6W bulb delivers an impressive 810 Lumens of brightness, outperforming industry benchmarks and offering consumers superior lighting. This breakthrough underscores Corvi’s commitment to research and development, further establishing its leadership in the lighting sector.



Vimal Soni, Founder of Corvi LED, stated, “I’ve always wondered why the shape of bulbs had to remain stagnant. This curiosity drove us to innovate a new design that is not only aesthetically pleasing but also enhances energy efficiency—an essential requirement for the future. Our latest technology showcases this commitment, as we redefine the future of LED lighting with innovative and sustainable solutions tailored for modern consumers. This represents a significant leap forward in our journey.”

Corvi continues to set the standard in lighting excellence, with a global demand for over 20 billion units and 1 billion in India alone. With more than 200 patents and design registrations, Corvi’s products are exported to 24 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia. Every product is proudly made in India, reflecting the company’s commitment to local manufacturing and quality.

The Corvi 6W LED bulb comes in three vibrant colour variants, with a two-year warranty, and is available at leading retail stores.

