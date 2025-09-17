Live
- PM Modi’s push for UNSC reform and the road ahead
- Frontline Anganwadi women to get smartphones, salary boost: CM Yogi
- YouTube AI 2025: Turn Videos Into Music, Motion & Magic with Veo 3
- Andhra Pradesh CM Advocates for Health and Women's Empowerment
- Teaching Financial Responsibility through Bullion Gifting
- Vijay Deverakonda, Sekhar Kammula unveils teaser of ‘The Great Pre-Wedding Show’
- Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar calls out Amaal Mallik for playing the “dirtiest game
- YouTube Unveils Biggest Live Streaming Overhaul with AI Highlights, Dual Layouts, and Interactive Tools
- Discipline, dedication, deep knowledge are qualities that made him a leader who would take India to new heights: Defence Minister Singh
- Mahesh Babu Praises ‘Little Hearts’ Cast & Music Director Sinjith Yerramilli
Create Magic With Nano Banana: AI Image & Photo Editing in Gemini App
Highlights
Discover Nano Banana in the Gemini app! Turn pets into video game characters, create 3D models, blend photos, and transform images like a pro. Fun AI image editing for everyone.
Nano Banana is a new image generation and editing model in the Google Gemini app. It lets you create and change images in many fun ways.
What Can You Do With It?
- Turn your pet into a tiny figurine or a video game character.
- Have a tea party with a younger version of yourself.
- Blend multiple photos together.
- Keep a person or pet the same across edits.
- Change part of an image while keeping the rest the same.
- Copy the style of one object onto another.
Can You See Examples?
- Video Game Cat: Turn a photo of a cat into a 16-bit video game character in a platformer level.
- Tea Party With Yourself: Make a photo where your adult self sits with a child version of yourself.
- Fantasy Map: Transform a photo of an island into a 3D map for a fantasy game, including a village and harbor.
- Pencil Drawing: Change a photo of an Android bot into a pencil sketch.
- Dessert Creation: Turn baking ingredients into a plated dessert like in a 5-star restaurant.
- Fantasy Scissors: Convert scissors into a realistic fantasy character for an elf movie.
- 3D Dog Model: Make a small 3D model of a dog on a desk as if it’s a gift.
- Superhero Comic: Turn two cartoon women characters into a 9-part comic story with no text.
- Tennis Dress: Change a woman’s dress into one made from tennis balls.
- Tropical House: Transform a white house into a tropical design with thatched roof, bamboo, and colorful plants.
How Can You Try It?
You can use this updated image editing tool in the Gemini app right now.
Next Story