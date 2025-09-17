Create Magic With Nano Banana: AI Image & Photo Editing in Gemini App

Nano Banana is a new image generation and editing model in the Google Gemini app. It lets you create and change images in many fun ways.

What Can You Do With It?

Turn your pet into a tiny figurine or a video game character.

Have a tea party with a younger version of yourself.

Blend multiple photos together.

Keep a person or pet the same across edits.

Change part of an image while keeping the rest the same.

Copy the style of one object onto another.

Can You See Examples?

Video Game Cat: Turn a photo of a cat into a 16-bit video game character in a platformer level.

Tea Party With Yourself: Make a photo where your adult self sits with a child version of yourself.

Fantasy Map: Transform a photo of an island into a 3D map for a fantasy game, including a village and harbor.

Pencil Drawing: Change a photo of an Android bot into a pencil sketch.

Dessert Creation: Turn baking ingredients into a plated dessert like in a 5-star restaurant.

Fantasy Scissors: Convert scissors into a realistic fantasy character for an elf movie.

3D Dog Model: Make a small 3D model of a dog on a desk as if it’s a gift.

Superhero Comic: Turn two cartoon women characters into a 9-part comic story with no text.

Tennis Dress: Change a woman’s dress into one made from tennis balls.

Tropical House: Transform a white house into a tropical design with thatched roof, bamboo, and colorful plants.

How Can You Try It?

You can use this updated image editing tool in the Gemini app right now.