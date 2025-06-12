Cybersecurity Becomes a Priority for Businesses Amid Rising Global Uncertainty

Cyberattacks tend to surge during periods of global instability, from political unrest to economic slowdowns. Amid this situation, Mr. Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO of BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd., has shared his insights with The Hans India on how organisations can navigate these challenges. He emphasised that now more than ever, businesses must prioritise cyber resilience to safeguard their operations and data from increasingly sophisticated threats.









As per Mr Zakir Hussain, these situations give cybercriminals and advanced threat groups more opportunities to target vulnerable organisations. Businesses across all sectors and sizes face increased risk, even if they are not directly involved in these external events.

Cyber attackers take advantage of such instability to launch well-planned and aggressive campaigns. These include ransomware, phishing, data breaches, and supply chain attacks. Their goals may vary—ranging from financial gain and data theft to causing operational disruptions—but the results are often serious: data loss, downtime, reputational damage, and financial impact.

Organisations with limited cybersecurity measures are particularly vulnerable, but even well-protected companies can be at risk through third-party vendors or remote teams. This makes it more important than ever for businesses to take a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity.

To stay secure in this challenging environment, businesses need to be proactive and build strong cyber resilience. Start by using advanced security tools such as Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), and threat intelligence platforms to quickly identify and respond to threats. Adopting a Zero Trust model helps reduce access-related risks by continuously verifying users and devices. Regular security checks and patch management are also key to closing potential vulnerabilities. Training employees to identify phishing and follow safe online practices plays a crucial role. In addition, organisations should maintain secure, frequently tested data backups to support fast recovery if an incident occurs. Finally, having a clear and tested incident response plan ensures that operations can be restored quickly and efficiently.

As a trusted value-added distributor, BD Soft supports businesses with the tools and expertise needed to stay protected during uncertain times. With a wide portfolio of global cybersecurity solutions, fast deployment support, and expert guidance, BD Soft helps organizations strengthen their defences and maintain business continuity—regardless of external challenges.



