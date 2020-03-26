Digitalize Your Notes With This 'Live Scribe' Smart Pen

Next couple of months are definitely going to test the patience of all the students as it is 'Exam' time. Be it running notes, rough notes or project notes, what if they turn digitalized in minutes???

Students say that that happens if we write notes in computers, isn't it? Yes… But we say it is possible with a 'Pen'!

The digital pen named as 'Live Scribe' will not only help you scribble on notebooks but also digitalizes all your notes in seconds. It turns all your writings and drawings into digital notes and helps you revise them whenever you want.

You can even use the 'Live Scribe' app to add voice inputs to your notes. The digital notes automatically get saved in Google drive with linking it to the app. Even you can convert the notes to PDF and word format and even share them to your friends.