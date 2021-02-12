Don't Miss! Amazon announces 24-hour sale on Alexa devices

Amazon India has announced a 24-hour sale on Alexa devices and more. This 24-hour offer is on the occasion of the third anniversary of Amazon Alexa in India. The e-commerce platform will offer Echo smart speakers, Fire TV Stick and more devices with discounts and offers.

This sale is scheduled for February 15th and will begin at 12 o'clock midnight. It will take place for 24 hours on Amazon India and is open to all customers. There are free EMI, debit card EMI, and Amazon Pay Later options to choose from in addition to the discounts.

The Echo Show 5 will be sold at ₹ 4,499 after a 50% discount. The Echo Auto is offered at its lowest price of ₹ 2,999 after a 40% discount. The latest fourth-gen Echo is also discounted by ₹ 6,499 from ₹ 9,999. The Echo Dot 4th gen plus smart bulb can be purchased with a bundle offer of ₹ 3,499. There's another deal on the fourth-gen Echo Dot twin pack plus smart bulb for ₹ 5,449.

Amazon also offers its Smart Plug for ₹ 499 with the purchase of any Echo smart speaker. On the Fire TV Stick Lite, there is a 43% discount, while the Fire TV Stick 4K can be purchased at a fixed discount of ₹ 1,200.

Alexa-integrated products like the Boat Stone 201A speaker will be available at ₹ 999 during this sale. Kevin and Shinco smart TVs will be available up to 43% off, while LG 4K UHD smart TVs can be purchased up to 40% off. Dyson air purifiers and robotic vacuums with Alexa technology will be available for up to 30% and 40% off, respectively.