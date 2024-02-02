Dream Chaser Sierra Space’s Marks Milestone in NASA Testing Ahead of ISS Mission

The Dream Chaser Sierra Space's ambitious project, is making significant steps towards its mission to the International Space Station (ISS) this year, following successful testing at NASA's facilities.

Named Tenacity, the first spaceplane of its kind was completed at Sierra Space's factory in Louisville, Colorado, before being transported to NASA's Neil Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky, Ohio. There, it underwent rigorous testing at the Mechanical Vibration Facility, the most powerful spacecraft shaker system globally, to simulate launch and atmospheric reentry conditions.

Next in line for the Dream Chaser is exposure to extreme temperatures and low ambient pressure in a massive in-ground vacuum chamber—a crucial step in ensuring the spacecraft's readiness for space travel.

"We are really excited to embark on orbital operations for NASA this year. It marks a significant milestone in reshaping the connection between Earth and space," expressed Tom Vice, CEO of Sierra Space, during a press event showcasing the Dream Chaser in its launch configuration, coupled with its Shooting Star cargo module.

Resembling the iconic Space Shuttle but smaller and equipped with autonomous flight capabilities, the Dream Chaser boasts a revamped propulsion system fueled by clean-burning hydrogen peroxide. Designed for reusability up to 15 times, it represents a leap forward in space transportation technology.

Sierra Space, formerly known as Sierra Nevada Corporation, secured a contract in 2016 to conduct resupply missions for NASA to the ISS. The first of these missions, scheduled for this year, will see the Dream Chaser delivering cargo to the orbital complex atop the new United Launch Alliance Vulcan Centaur rocket.

Unlike SpaceX's Crew Dragon, which splashes down in the ocean upon return, the Dream Chaser offers the unique ability to land on runways worldwide—a feature appealing to clients seeking reliable space transportation services.

Looking ahead, Sierra Space aims to develop versions of the Dream Chaser capable of carrying crew, further expanding its role in space exploration and commercial activities.

NASA's strategic objective of fostering a private economy in low Earth orbit aligns with Sierra Space's vision, allowing the space agency to focus on ambitious missions to the Moon and Mars.

Beyond the Dream Chaser project, Sierra Space is actively involved in building Orbital Reef, a commercial space station that promises to revolutionize human presence in space.