E-Learning Giant Byju's To Raise USD 10 Billion Valuation…

This lockdown period has become a boon for all the e-learning applications. Be it Byju's, Toppr or Khan academy, all these e-learning institutions are bagging thousands of students.

Now it's the time of Byju's… This company is expected to raise USD 10 billion valuations. The Tiger and General Atlantic company will invest USD 300 million in this nine-year-old start-up.

The additional capital of USD 400 million would be a part of Bengaluru based startup's. With this investment, Byju's becomes the second most valuable start-up in India.

This ed-tech platform is bagging billions in this lockdown period as parents and students are seen paying attention towards the e-learning platforms in this Corona lockdown period.