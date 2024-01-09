Elon Musk changes X bio to 'Chief Troll Officer', new location 'Trollheim'

New Delhi : Tech billionaire Elon Musk has changed his X bio to "CTO" and defined it as "Chief Troll Officer" while also updating his location as "Trollheim". Announcing the same, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO wrote on the microblogging platform, "(CTO) Chief Troll Officer".

Musk is known for leaving sarcastic comments on posts, frequently trolling people or institutions. He has frequently received media attention for this, making him a well-known figure on the Internet.

In October 2022, the tech billionaire changed his X bio to "Chief Twit" after closing the $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal. A few weeks later, he updated it to "Twitter complaint hotline operator".

Since being shared, his post has gathered 11.2 million views and over 56K likes. Reacting to his post, a number of users shared their thoughts. "Is the (CMO) Chief Meme Officer role available?," a user wrote.

"So when will Elon change his location to Memes Street? I think he’s maybe waiting for @googleearth to update their front end," another user said.

One more user mentioned, "Ladies and Gentlemen, this is your Chief Trolling Officer. Please put on your seatbelts and your trays in their upright position, it's about to get."

Meanwhile, global investment firm Fidelity has marked down its investment in Musk-run X Holdings (the parent company of X) by a whopping 71.5 per cent from the original value.

Fidelity took a stake in X Corp for $300 million in October 2022 when Musk acquired the platform, formerly called Twitter, for $44 billion. In October last year, Fidelity had cut the valuation by 65 per cent, and now, it has further cut X’s valuation in a new disclosure, TechCrunch reported.