Elon Musk Confirms X TV App Beta Version Launch: All Details

X (formerly known as Twitter) is making its way to your living room as it prepares to launch a dedicated TV app. Elon Musk, CEO of X, recently confirmed that the beta version of the X TV app has already been released for Android TV platforms. This marks a significant step for the platform as it seeks to expand its presence beyond smartphones and computers, allowing users to access X on their smart TVs, much like they do with Netflix and other streaming apps.



X TV App: The Journey to Your Television



Elon Musk's vision for X has always been about pushing boundaries, and introducing the X TV app is a clear example of this. The beta version of the app is currently available on LG TVs, Amazon Fire TV, and Google TV devices. While the official launch date hasn't been confirmed, the gradual rollout of different devices suggests that it could soon be available on a wide range of smart TVs.

Interestingly, the rollout for the beta version has been staggered. Amazon Fire TV users received access to the app in late July, while LG smart TV users got it on August 29. This phased approach indicates that X carefully monitors performance and user feedback before a full-scale launch.

All About the X TV App



You may be wondering whether X on TV will be another social media app, but it seems that Musk has something more ambitious in mind. According to descriptions and screenshots available on Google Play, the X TV app aims to function as an OTT (over-the-top) streaming service. Branded as "X-Stream Service TV," the app offers a variety of live and on-demand content, similar to other streaming services like Netflix or Hulu.

The app's description reads, "X-Stream Service TV is the awesome streaming TV service that is available exclusively to X-Stream Services Internet Subscribers. You can watch TV the way you want, and anytime you want. There are no set-top box rentals required! You can watch all your favourite live Local News, Sports, Movies, Music, and Weather channels instantly or at a later time."

X TV App: Key Features



The X TV app isn't just about streaming live content; it comes packed with features that enhance the viewing experience:

- Replay TV: This feature allows you to catch up on missed shows by storing up to 72 hours of programming in the cloud, accessible anytime.

- Startover TV: Never miss the beginning of a movie or show again. Startover TV lets you watch from the start, even if you tune in late.

- Free Cloud DVR: The app offers free storage for up to 100 hours of DVR recordings, with additional storage options available.

X TV App: How to Access



For those eager to try out the X TV app, the beta version is currently available for Android smart TVs. Search for "X TV" in your smart TV's app store and install it. However, you must have an active X account to use the app. Details about how to subscribe to the full service are still under wraps and are likely to be revealed upon the app's official launch.

X TV App: Impact on the Streaming Landscape



The introduction of the X TV app could be a game-changer, providing users with yet another way to consume content. However, this move will likely increase competition in the crowded OTT and video streaming market, challenging established players like YouTube and Netflix.

As X continues to evolve, the launch of its TV app signals a new direction for the platform, blending social media with streaming services to create a unique entertainment experience. Keep an eye out for further announcements as the official launch of the X TV app approaches.