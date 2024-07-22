Elon Musk's AI Fashion Show: Watch Obama, Trump, Jeff Bezos and More Leaders in Vibrant Attire

Tech billionaire Elon Musk recently unveiled an AI-generated fashion show featuring world leaders like US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US Vice President Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, and others. The video, which quickly went viral, showcases these leaders walking the runway in striking, ultra-modern outfits.



The video opens with Pope Francis, followed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Biden in a wheelchair, and former US President Trump in a prisoner’s uniform holding handcuffs. It ends with Bill Gates, former Microsoft CEO, holding a laptop displaying the infamous ‘Blue Screen of Death’ as a nod to a recent Microsoft outage.



Watch the viral video here:

High time for an AI fashion show pic.twitter.com/ra6cHQ4AAu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2024

The fashion show showcased Kamala Harris in a tropical ensemble, PM Modi is wearing a multicoloured long coat paired with black sunglasses, and Barack Obama looked the coolest in various outfits. The AI show also features North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, China’s President Xi Jinping, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama.



The video has garnered over 57.3 million views on X, prompting a range of reactions from social media users. One user commented, “The AI is messed up. It made Hillary Clinton too skinny. She is way bigger than that.” Another remarked, “It’s time for a normal fashion show. Enough with just trying to be weird and fake. How about being real and beautiful?”



“High time for an AI fashion show,” Musk wrote on X.

Despite the mixed reactions, Musk's AI fashion show has certainly captured the internet's attention, showcasing the potential—and the quirks—of AI in creative expression.