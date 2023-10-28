Elon Musk's X launches two new 'Premium' subscription plans; Check

One is a 'Premium+' tier priced at $16 per month, and the other is a 'Basic' tier that costs $3 per month. These revised rates are aimed at increasing the company's subscription revenue.

The Premium+ tier offers users the "highest increase in responses" and removes ads from the "For You" and "Following" feeds. On the other hand, the "Basic" level does not provide a blue check mark but allows users to edit posts, publish longer texts and videos, and offer a "small reply post." The post stated, "We're also launching a new Basic tier for USD 3/month (when signing up via Web) that gives you access to the most essential Premium features."

The Premium tier is also associated with revenue sharing and offers access to tools for creators. The Premium Plus plan builds on existing Premium features provided by X, such as a blue checkmark, tweet editing, longer posts and videos, encrypted direct messages, and more, The Verge reported.

However, the "Basic" plan does not include verification with a checkmark and only provides a "small boost" to responses. ANI reported that it does not reduce the number of ads and does not give access to X's media studio. The New York Post reported that X plans to combine video and audio calling for some users to expand the platform into an "everything app."

