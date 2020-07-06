Elyments, India's first social media app that is made in India by the "more than one thousand IT professionals" was uncovered by India's vice president, Venkaiah Naidu.

Elyments, India's own social media app is intended to help users in connecting with friends and network with like-minded people. The developers say that the platform has been designed with a focus on safeguarding user privacy. Elyments was unveiled via a virtual launch event in the presence of Sri Sri Ravishankar, founder of Art of Living along with Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao, chairman of GMR group. Moreover, A L Rao, chairman of Sumeru Software Solutions and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev also joined the virtual launch event.

Elyments Merges Multiple App Features into One Platform

The app features "endless feeds" that streams updates from friends and interests added by the user. Just like the Facebook feed, Elyments feed helps users to post their own updates and react to the updates shared by other users on the app.

The users can also have "endless conversation" through the instant messaging option within the app. The developers said that the users could engage in group chats and individual chats within the app. Moreover, the app also has the provision to make audio and video calls.

Elyments also features AR characters and in-built filters that help users to improve their pictures.

At present, the app is available in eight Indian languages that include Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu. Further, the users can also set the default language to other languages including English, Arabic, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese or Portuguese. The app is available on Google Play and the App Store.

"I hope this App would prove to be a good desi alternative to the many foreign Apps being used by the people," Mr Naidu said in the launch event.

The Elyments app launch happened soon after the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Innovation Challenge. The campaign launched on Saturday by Modi aims to promote existing apps and the development of new apps.

Indian President Mr Naidu said that more developers should "prepare apps for various uses to enhance our quality of life. We should innovate not just imitate. Innovation is the watchword for the 21st Century. We have all the ingredients for success. We have pioneers who have built global brands in various sectors."