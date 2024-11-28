ESA Proba-3 Mission Launch on ISRO's PSLV-XL Rocket: December 4, 2024

IANS, New Delhi, Nov. 28: The launch date of the European Space Agency's (ESA) Proba-3 mission has been formally declared by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as December 4, 2024. From the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, the mission will launch on the PSLV-XL rocket at 4:08 PM IST. Another significant milestone in ISRO's expanding partnership with the European Space Agency has been reached.

The Proba-3 mission is intended to observe the Sun's outermost layer of the solar atmosphere, the illusive pale corona, with accuracy. In order to accomplish this, ESA has created a special 144-meter instrument called a solar coronagraph, which will be made up of two satellites flying in perfect alignment. By forming the instrument, these satellites will allow researchers to examine the Sun's corona with unprecedented precision and clarity.

The very elliptical orbit in which the twin satellites will be positioned will move them up to 60,000 kilometres from Earth and down to 600 kilometres in each orbit. Because of this unique orbit, the satellites are able to maintain precise observation while formation flying, a technique that reduces Earth's gravitational pull at maximum height, maximises control, and uses less propellant.

Proba-3 will be the “world’s first precision formation flying mission,” according to ESA, demonstrating state-of-the-art rendezvous and formation flying capabilities as the two satellites fly as a single, massive, solid structure. The mission will offer fresh perspectives on the Sun's corona, which has historically been challenging to monitor because of the solar disk's intense brightness.

As the first ESA mission to launch from India since the Proba-1 mission in 2001, this December 4, 2024 launch will also be important for India-EU space cooperation.

The Proba-3 satellites were shipped from Liege, Belgium to Chennai and then transferred to the spaceport in Sriharikota after arriving in India. For the impending launch, ISRO scientists and ESA teams are working together to prepare the spacecraft.