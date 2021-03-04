Flipkart Apple Days deal: Best deals on iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 and more

Flipkart is back with another shopping festival exclusively on iPhones. The Flipkart Apple Days sale went live on March 1 and will continue until March 4. Flipkart offers discounts on Apple iPhones, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and more. Buyers will also get instant discounts on HDFC cards. Along with the phones, buyers will also get a free subscription to Apple TV + for one year.



Buyers will get up to Rs 6000 discount on Apple products, including iPhone, with HDFC credit and debit cards. The offer is valid on EMI purchases as well. So these are some of the deals not to be missed on iPhones.

The iPhone 12 Mini sells for Rs 69,900 during Flipk, but if you are an HDFC cardholder, get an instant discount of Rs 6000. After the discount, the phone can be bought for Rs 63,900 for the 64GB variant. Buyers can also trade in their old device for the new one and get up to Rs 16,500 off.

iPhone 12 is selling for Rs 79,900 on Flipkart but during the sale. However, if you buy the device with the HDFC card, you will get an instant discount of Rs 6000. So after the discount, the price drops to Rs 73,900 during the sale. Furthermore, buyers can also trade in their old device for the new one and get up to Rs 16,500 discount.

The iPhone SE sells for Rs 31,999. There is no instant HDFC discount available on the smartphone. But if you have a Bank of Baroda card, you can get an instant 10 percent discount. The price of the iPhone SE in the Apple store is Rs 39,999. Buyers can also trade in their old devices for new ones and get up to Rs 16,500 off.

The best-selling Apple devices: The iPhone 11 is available at a discounted Rs 49,999 on Flipkart. There is no applicable HDFC banking offer on iPhone 11, but buyers can take advantage of the exchange offer and avail of up to Rs 16,500 off.

Apple MacBook Air is available at Rs 83,990. It is powered by 10th generation Intel Core i3 along with 8GB of RAM. The MacBook comes with a 13.3-inch screen and offers 256GB of storage.

Apple Watch SE retails for Rs 19,990 during the Flipkart Apple Days sale.