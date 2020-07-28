Flipkart launches 'Flipkart Quick' hyperlocal delivery service in Bengaluru

Today Flipkart announced the launch of its hyperlocal delivery service, Flipkart Quick. Starting from today, the company is steering the service in select localities in Bengaluru. The list includes Whitefield, Panathur, HSR Layout, BTM Layout, Banashankari, KR Puram and Indiranagar.

In the first phase of Flipkart Quick launch, Flipkart will deliver more than 2,000 products from various categories like grocery, dairy, meat, phones, electronics accessories, stationery and home decors. As per convenience customers can place an order in the next 90 minutes or book a two-hour time slot. Flipkart says that customers can place their orders any time of the day, and get their orders from 6 AM to midnight. They need to pay a minimum delivery fee of Rs 29 for their orders.

Flipkart says that Flipkart Quick will use pioneer and advanced technology for location mapping. This technology promises speed up the last mile process, and also bring more accurate address mapping system, which will avoid chances of mismatch.

Flipkart's newly launched hyperlocal delivery service is a bit similar to Amazon's Prime Now service that was launched as Amazon Now in 2016. Though earlier this month, the app was shut down and the service was integrated within Amazon India's main app under the Amazon Fresh branding.

It is worth to note that the Flipkart Quick launch comes less than a week after Flipkart acquired Walmart India's wholesale business and launched Flipkart Wholesale in India. Flipkart Wholesale will start operating in August 2020, steering its services for the grocery and fashion categories.