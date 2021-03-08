Flipkart Smartphone Carnival: Get Discounts on iPhone SE, Realme C12, Poco C3 and more

The Flipkart Smartphone Carnival sale has started on the e-commerce platform, and a large number of smartphones are listed with offers and discounts. Phones like the iPhone SE, iPhone XR, Realme C12, Poco C3, and Realme Narzo 30A are listed with price cuts. Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank to offer up to Rs. 1,250 credit and debit cards with instant discount. Aside from that, the smartphones are also listed with no-cost EMI options, full mobile protection, and trade-in deals on Flipkart Smartphone Carnival.

This Flipkart Smartphone Carnival has already started and will continue until March 12. This week, the e-commerce site will offer the iPhone SE (2020) for a reduced price of Rs 29,999. This is for the base 64GB model, and the 128GB option is priced at Rs. 34,999. Similarly, the iPhone XR ₹ 64,900 can be purchased for Rs. 38,999 for the 64GB storage option, while the 128GB model is listed at Rs. 43,999.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is listed at a discount of Rs. 5,000, with its price starting at Rs. Additionally, Flipkart offers additional Rs. 44,999. 7,000 in exchange for an old phone. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is also well discounted at Rs. 2,000, and it's listed starting at Rs. 14,999 on Flipkart.

Moto G 5G ₹ 20,999 is listed on Flipkart with additional Rs. 2,000 discount on old phone exchange. There is also the iQoo 3 ₹ 24,990, which is listed starting at Rs. 24,990. It comes with a free EMI option starting at Rs. 4,998 per month.

There's also the Samsung Galaxy F41, which sees a price cut of up to Rs. 1500 during the Flipkart Smartphone Carnival. The 64GB model is priced at Rs. 15,999, and the 128GB is listed for Rs. 16,499 online. The inexpensive Realme C12 ₹ 8,499 is listed on Flipkart with Rs. 500 off and priced at Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB base storage model.