Free 6-Month Apple Music Subscription for PlayStation 5 Users

Sony has reportedly partnered with Apple to offer PlayStation 5 users up to six months of Apple Music for free. In a unique promotion, new and returning subscribers can now claim five months of complimentary Apple Music, which can be redeemed within one year.



According to a report from Gadgets360, owners of Sony's current generation gaming consoles were previously eligible for a promotion from the Cupertino company, which provided them with six months of free access to Apple TV+.



In a recent collaboration with Apple, Sony reportedly revealed that users of its newest console can receive a free six-month subscription to Apple Music. This offer is exclusive to people who haven't previously explored Apple's streaming service while returning subscribers can still enjoy five months of free access. You only need a PlayStation 5 and your Apple ID to activate the free subscription.



Download the Apple Music app on PlayStation 5 to access the free subscription. Launch the app from the "All Apps" section on the Media home page, sign in with your Apple ID, and accept the offer to enjoy six months (or five months for previous users) of free access to Apple Music.



It is essential to mention that the promotion remains valid for one year from the announcement date, allowing you to claim the offer until November 15, 2024. Last year, Apple provided PlayStation users with six months of free access to Apple TV+.



According to Sony's website, once users claim their free Apple Music subscription on their device, they can access it on all supported platforms. The music streaming platform is compatible with various Apple devices like iPhone, iPad, Mac, HomePod, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.



It can be accessed on Android smartphones, Windows (via the Microsoft Store), and various smart speakers, including Amazon, Google Nest, and Sonos.