Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for June 3, 2025 – Claim Free Diamonds, Skins & Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for June 3. These codes give players a chance to get free rewards like cool outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other limited-time items.

Important: These codes are only active for a short time and can only be used a limited number of times.

Today’s Active Redeem Codes:

Here are the working codes for June 3 (as shared by IndiaTimes):

MNBV34ASDFZX

POIU90ZXCVNM

ASDF67GHJKL9

BNML12ZXCVBN

GFDS78POIUAS

TREW23ASDFGH

YUIO56BNMLKJ

LKJH67QWERTB

JHGF01LKJHGF

CVBN45QWERTY

QWER89ASDFGH

YUIO34LKJMNB

ZXCV23BNMLKP

How to Use the Codes:

Go to the official Rewards Redemption Site of Garena Free Fire Max: https://reward.ff.garena.com

Log in using your account (Facebook, Google, X (Twitter), VK, etc.)

Copy one of the redeem codes from the list above.

Paste the code in the box and click “Confirm.”

If the code works, you’ll get your reward in the in-game mailbox.

Note: If the code is expired or already used too many times, it won’t work.



