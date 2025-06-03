  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for June 3, 2025 – Claim Free Diamonds, Skins & Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max Redemption Codes – January 22, 2025
x

Garena Free Fire Max Redemption Codes – January 22, 2025

Highlights

Check out the latest Free Fire Max redeem codes for June 3, 2025. Claim free diamonds, gun skins, outfits, and exclusive rewards. Limited-time codes – redeem now before they expire!

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for June 3. These codes give players a chance to get free rewards like cool outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other limited-time items.

Important: These codes are only active for a short time and can only be used a limited number of times.

Today’s Active Redeem Codes:

Here are the working codes for June 3 (as shared by IndiaTimes):

MNBV34ASDFZX

POIU90ZXCVNM

ASDF67GHJKL9

BNML12ZXCVBN

GFDS78POIUAS

TREW23ASDFGH

YUIO56BNMLKJ

LKJH67QWERTB

JHGF01LKJHGF

CVBN45QWERTY

QWER89ASDFGH

YUIO34LKJMNB

ZXCV23BNMLKP

How to Use the Codes:

Go to the official Rewards Redemption Site of Garena Free Fire Max: https://reward.ff.garena.com

Log in using your account (Facebook, Google, X (Twitter), VK, etc.)

Copy one of the redeem codes from the list above.

Paste the code in the box and click “Confirm.”

If the code works, you’ll get your reward in the in-game mailbox.

Note: If the code is expired or already used too many times, it won’t work.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick