Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for June 3, 2025 – Claim Free Diamonds, Skins & Rewards
Check out the latest Free Fire Max redeem codes for June 3, 2025. Claim free diamonds, gun skins, outfits, and exclusive rewards. Limited-time codes – redeem now before they expire!
Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for June 3. These codes give players a chance to get free rewards like cool outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other limited-time items.
Important: These codes are only active for a short time and can only be used a limited number of times.
Today’s Active Redeem Codes:
Here are the working codes for June 3 (as shared by IndiaTimes):
MNBV34ASDFZX
POIU90ZXCVNM
ASDF67GHJKL9
BNML12ZXCVBN
GFDS78POIUAS
TREW23ASDFGH
YUIO56BNMLKJ
LKJH67QWERTB
JHGF01LKJHGF
CVBN45QWERTY
QWER89ASDFGH
YUIO34LKJMNB
ZXCV23BNMLKP
How to Use the Codes:
Go to the official Rewards Redemption Site of Garena Free Fire Max: https://reward.ff.garena.com
Log in using your account (Facebook, Google, X (Twitter), VK, etc.)
Copy one of the redeem codes from the list above.
Paste the code in the box and click “Confirm.”
If the code works, you’ll get your reward in the in-game mailbox.
Note: If the code is expired or already used too many times, it won’t work.