Live
- Everyone knows the person behind Prajwal Revanna’s case: Deve Gowda
- Dhruv Jurel Shines with Maiden Test Century Against West Indies
- Natural consequence of Pakistan's oppressive approach: India on PoK protests
- Bollywood Actress Mouni Roy Grand launched of Kamal Lifestyle House by Kamal Watch Co. At Hitech City
- Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 1: ₹18.50 Cr
- RBI proposes easier rules for companies to raise foreign currency loans
- CM Yogi’s affectionate moments with children at Gorakhnath Temple
- The Yogi govt is giving daughters a new flight of self-reliance through ‘Driving my Dreams’
- Government committed to bring prosperity to people’s lives: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
- Golden Hour is important for reporting cybercrimes: CM Fadnavis
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today (3 Oct 2025)
Highlights
Check Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 3 October 2025. Claim free rewards like skins, bundles, and diamonds. Redeem quickly before codes expire.
Use today’s Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get free rewards like skins, bundles, and diamonds.
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes
- V5GK8M1XR4CJ
- Y8PN2F7LQ3KD
- D4HJ9V2MS6QX
- B1RK7C5ZL8YT
- S7DZ4N8RK1XW
- P3LX6V9TM2QH
- G6PL3J9TV2KW
- R2QH8M5ZN4XV
- K7VD1P3LS9QY
- E5MN4K8JT2QX
- Z1JP9L6VR3KW
- C9RW1J5KZ8UF
- F8QK2V5ML7HN
- T3RW6N1ZP8QJ
- 04KL7V2MH9QP
- A9TZ3Q5LV6RM
- N3TZ6Q4PH9MV
- U9CF2K8LJ5WP
- M4XK7V1QD9RH
- Q6JP1K8NW4TV
How to Redeem
1. Go to reward.ff.garena.com.
2. Log in with Gmail, Facebook, Twitter (X), or VK.
3. Enter a redeem code in the box.
4. Click Confirm and then OK.
Rewards will come to your in-game mailbox within 24 hours. Diamonds appear instantly in your account.
Next Story