Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today (3 Oct 2025)

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today (3 Oct 2025)
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today (3 Oct 2025)

Highlights

Check Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 3 October 2025. Claim free rewards like skins, bundles, and diamonds. Redeem quickly before codes expire.

Use today’s Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get free rewards like skins, bundles, and diamonds.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes

  • V5GK8M1XR4CJ
  • Y8PN2F7LQ3KD
  • D4HJ9V2MS6QX
  • B1RK7C5ZL8YT
  • S7DZ4N8RK1XW
  • P3LX6V9TM2QH
  • G6PL3J9TV2KW
  • R2QH8M5ZN4XV
  • K7VD1P3LS9QY
  • E5MN4K8JT2QX
  • Z1JP9L6VR3KW
  • C9RW1J5KZ8UF
  • F8QK2V5ML7HN
  • T3RW6N1ZP8QJ
  • 04KL7V2MH9QP
  • A9TZ3Q5LV6RM
  • N3TZ6Q4PH9MV
  • U9CF2K8LJ5WP
  • M4XK7V1QD9RH
  • Q6JP1K8NW4TV

How to Redeem

1. Go to reward.ff.garena.com.

2. Log in with Gmail, Facebook, Twitter (X), or VK.

3. Enter a redeem code in the box.

4. Click Confirm and then OK.

Rewards will come to your in-game mailbox within 24 hours. Diamonds appear instantly in your account.

