Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today (August 6, 2025): Claim Free Skins, Loot & Diamonds

Use the following redeem codes to unlock free gun skins, loot crates, pets, outfits, and sometimes free diamonds in Free Fire MAX.

Redeem Codes for August 6, 2025:

FIRE4MAX2025

REDEEMCODE03

MAXBATTLE2025

LOOTGOLDFIRE

EMOTFREEMAX5

FX5C2V7B9N2G

FH6J8K2L5ZH5

FT4R7E2W8QG2

FV2B8N6M1JJ7

F6Z1X8C3V9B6

FE5D8S1A4FH4

FC8V2B7N5ML

F8P4Q9R1S6DF

F1A2S3D4F5G2

FY9U1I3O5PF4

FD7S1A9G3HL2

How to Redeem:

Go to the official site: https://reward.ff.garena.com Log in with your Free Fire account Enter the code in the redeem field Click confirm Your rewards will be delivered to your in-game mail within 24 hours.

Note: Codes are valid for a limited time and are region-specific. Expired or used codes will show an error.