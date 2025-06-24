Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (June 24, 2025) – Claim Free Skins, Diamonds & More

Garena Free Fire Max has given new free codes for June 24, 2025. You can use these codes to get free game items like:

New clothes

Gun skins

Diamonds

Power boosts

These codes are free, but they only work for a short time and have a limit (only 500 people can use each code in one day). So use them fast!

Today’s Active Codes (June 24, 2025)

N4B5V6C47X8Z9M1L

H2G3F4D5S6A74Q8W

E9R1T2Y3U4I45O6P

L7K8J97H1G2F3D4S

M5N6B7V8C9X1Z27Q

Q7W5ED3R9T2Y6I8O

Z1X2C3V4B5N6DM7L

A8S7D6DF4G9H5J3K

Y6U7I8O9P1L2KD3J

S6A7D8F9G1H2J73K

X4Z5C67V7B8N9M1L

O2I3U4Y5T6R7E8W9

Q1W2E3R4T5Y6U7I8

K2J9UH8N5Y6T4M7P

X3B6V5C7DP9O1I8L

D4F6DG8H2J5K1L9M

I3O47P5L6K7J8H9G

W1Q2E3R4T5Y76U7I

V8C9B71N2M3L4K5J

P9O1I2U3Y4T5R6E7

How To Use the Codes

Go to the Free Fire Max website: reward.ff.garena.com

Log in with your Facebook, Google, VK, or X account

Copy a code from the list

Paste it in the box on the site

Click Confirm