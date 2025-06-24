Live
Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (June 24, 2025) – Claim Free Skins, Diamonds & More
Get Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for June 24, 2025. Use them now to win free diamonds, outfits, loot crates, and more. Limited-time codes, claim fast!
Garena Free Fire Max has given new free codes for June 24, 2025. You can use these codes to get free game items like:
- New clothes
- Gun skins
- Diamonds
- Power boosts
These codes are free, but they only work for a short time and have a limit (only 500 people can use each code in one day). So use them fast!
Today’s Active Codes (June 24, 2025)
N4B5V6C47X8Z9M1L
H2G3F4D5S6A74Q8W
E9R1T2Y3U4I45O6P
L7K8J97H1G2F3D4S
M5N6B7V8C9X1Z27Q
Q7W5ED3R9T2Y6I8O
Z1X2C3V4B5N6DM7L
A8S7D6DF4G9H5J3K
Y6U7I8O9P1L2KD3J
S6A7D8F9G1H2J73K
X4Z5C67V7B8N9M1L
O2I3U4Y5T6R7E8W9
Q1W2E3R4T5Y6U7I8
K2J9UH8N5Y6T4M7P
X3B6V5C7DP9O1I8L
D4F6DG8H2J5K1L9M
I3O47P5L6K7J8H9G
W1Q2E3R4T5Y76U7I
V8C9B71N2M3L4K5J
P9O1I2U3Y4T5R6E7
How To Use the Codes
Go to the Free Fire Max website: reward.ff.garena.com
Log in with your Facebook, Google, VK, or X account
Copy a code from the list
Paste it in the box on the site
Click Confirm