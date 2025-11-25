Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today (Nov 25): Get Skins, Diamonds & Rewards
Here are the active Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 25. Redeem them now to get free skins, weapon crates, and diamonds.
Garena’s Free Fire MAX is a very popular battle royale game.
It has better graphics, smooth controls, and fast action.
Garena releases new redeem codes often.
These codes give free items in the game.
The codes have 12–16 characters.
They give skins, weapon crates, or diamonds.
They work only for a short time.
Players must redeem them quickly.
Today’s Free Fire MAX Codes (November 25)
NRD8L6Y7M4E29U1
CT6P42J7GRH50Y8
YW2B64F7V8DHJM5
VQRB39SHXW10IM8
ZRJAPH294KV5
MCPW2D1U3XA3
X99TK56XDJ4X
(Each code can be used once only.)
How to Redeem
Go to https://reward.ff.garena.com/
Log in with Facebook, Google, VK, or Twitter.
Enter the code.
Confirm it.
Check your in-game mailbox for rewards.
