Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (November 5, 2025) – Get Free Diamonds, Skins & Rewards
Claim your Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 5, 2025. Redeem now to win free diamonds, gun skins, loot crates, and other exciting rewards before they expire!
Garena Free Fire Max is one of the most popular battle royale games in India. After the ban on the original Free Fire in 2022, this upgraded version became a favorite with better graphics and smooth gameplay.
Every day, Free Fire Max redeem codes are released to give players free diamonds, skins, loot crates, and rewards — no money needed!
Each code has 12 characters (letters and numbers).
Codes are valid for 12 hours and limited to 500 players only.
Redeem them fast on the official Free Fire Max rewards website.
Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for November 5, 2025
NRD8L6Y7M4E29U1
CT6P42J7GRH50Y8
AJEBVGL3ZYTKNUS
68SZRP57IY4T2AH
VQRB39SHXW10IM8
590XATDKPVRG28N
2W9FVBM36O5QGTK
BMD8FUSQO4ZGINA
O74JF9YC6HXKGDU
V8CI2B3TL6QYXG7
WOPLMFJ4NTDHR3V
4PAS6TQ87CXMLNV
YW2B64F7V8DHJM5
How to Redeem Free Fire Max Codes
Visit the Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website.
Log in with Facebook, Google, or X account.
Copy a code and paste it into the box.
Click Confirm and check your in-game mail for rewards.