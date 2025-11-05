Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (November 5, 2025) – Get Free Diamonds, Skins & Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max is one of the most popular battle royale games in India. After the ban on the original Free Fire in 2022, this upgraded version became a favorite with better graphics and smooth gameplay.

Every day, Free Fire Max redeem codes are released to give players free diamonds, skins, loot crates, and rewards — no money needed!

Each code has 12 characters (letters and numbers).

Codes are valid for 12 hours and limited to 500 players only.

Redeem them fast on the official Free Fire Max rewards website.

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for November 5, 2025

NRD8L6Y7M4E29U1

CT6P42J7GRH50Y8

AJEBVGL3ZYTKNUS

68SZRP57IY4T2AH

VQRB39SHXW10IM8

590XATDKPVRG28N

2W9FVBM36O5QGTK

BMD8FUSQO4ZGINA

O74JF9YC6HXKGDU

V8CI2B3TL6QYXG7

WOPLMFJ4NTDHR3V

4PAS6TQ87CXMLNV

YW2B64F7V8DHJM5

How to Redeem Free Fire Max Codes

Visit the Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website.

Log in with Facebook, Google, or X account.

Copy a code and paste it into the box.

Click Confirm and check your in-game mail for rewards.