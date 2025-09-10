  • Menu
Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (September 10, 2025) – Get Free Diamonds, Skins & Gold

x

Highlights

Claim free rewards in Garena Free Fire Max with today’s redeem codes (September 10, 2025). Get free diamonds, gold, weapon skins, outfits, and more. Hurry—codes expire soon!

Free Fire Max is the advanced version of Free Fire with better graphics. Players can use redeem codes to get free diamonds, gold, skins, and items.

Today’s Codes:

  • FFNFSXTPVQZ9
  • FVTCQK2MFNSK
  • FFM4X2HQWCVK
  • FFMTYKQPFDZ9
  • FFPURTQPFDZ9
  • FFNRWTQPFDZ9
  • NPTF2FWSPXN9
  • RDNAFV2KX2CQ
  • FF6WN9QSFTHX
  • FF4MTXQPFDZ9
  • FFMTYQPXFGX6
  • FFRSX4CYHXZ8
  • FFDMNQX9KGX2

How to use:

  1. Go to reward.ff.garena.com
  2. Log in with Facebook/Google/X.
  3. Enter the code and confirm.
  4. Rewards go to your in-game mail.
