Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7 Pre-Order Frenzy in India Rivals S25 Series Records

Samsung, India’s most preferred brand for consumer electronics, today announced record Galaxy Z Fold7 pre-orders for its recently launched Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy ZFlip7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE smartphones. The three 7th generation foldables from Samsung have captured the imagination of consumers, showcasing enormous demand and anticipation for Samsung's latest foldables.

Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy ZFlip7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE secured 210,000 pre-orders in the first 48 hours of the pre-order window, breaking previous Galaxy Z Flip7 launch records, and almost matching the pre-orders of Samsung Z Fold7 vs S25 launched earlier this year.

The record pre-orders for our made in Galaxy Z Flip7 India further strengthens our belief that Indian youth are early adopters of the latest technology. Galaxy Z Fold7 provides the most powerful, immersive, intelligent and portable smartphone experience the brand has ever delivered. On the other hand, Galaxy Z Flip7 intelligently adapts, anticipates, and empowers users like no other phone can, offering a smarter, more intuitive way to engage with the world around them. Samsung flagship phones 2025, which is also powered by the latest One UI 8 and Android 16 out-of-the-box delivers true multimodal AI experiences, with software designed to make life easier, fun, and interesting for consumers. Success of these two new devices are stepping stones towards our larger mission making foldable phone pre-orders India mainstream in India, said JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

Z Fold7 sales India combine precision craftsmanship with powerful intelligence to enrich everyday interactions – in its thinnest and lightest design ever. It weighs only 215 grams, lighter than even the Samsung S25 series comparison and measures 8.9 mm thick when folded and a mere 4.2 mm thick when unfolded. With Galaxy Z Fold7, users get the best of premium performance and experience of an ultra smartphone, in a new design that unlocks levels of efficiency and productivity never seen before with the larger, more immersive display when unfolded.