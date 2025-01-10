Games24x7 announces final cohort of 17 startups for TechXpedite Accelerator Program

Games24x7, today announced the cohort for its ongoing accelerator program, TechXpedite, featuring 17 promising startups from across the country including two from Hyderabad. With support from various state government stakeholders including DPIIT, Government of Karnataka, Government of Telangana and Government of Maharashtra, TechXpedite is aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and technological innovation in India's rapidly growing startup ecosystem.

TechXpedite, launched in October 2024, has received an overwhelming response, with more than 330 startups applying across three focus categories: gaming, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and impact-driven inclusive technology. From this impressive pool, 17 promising startups have been selected for an intensive accelerator program, designed to accelerate their growth and market impact.

The selection of BeAble Health and HomeGround, startups in the Inclusive Technology & Artificial Intelligence category respectively, reflects the vibrant and growing entrepreneurial spirit in the state. The other shortlisted startups include LiaPlus AI, Gabify, Arficus, Cairovision, Chittoo.com, Noha.ai, Spoda, Zeuron.ai., Choira, Mple.ai, Qlan, Skitii, Glovatrix, Tuttifrutti Interactive and VocBot.ai.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C) and Industries and Commerce (I&C), said, “Telangana has emerged as a key center for technological innovation, and the selection of two startups from Hyderabad further emphasizes the growing entrepreneurial spirit in the region. Programs like TechXpedite provide a unique platform for startups to enhance their capabilities and accelerate their growth, bridging the gap between promising ideas and market-ready solutions. By fostering a progressive ecosystem, we are not just nurturing innovation but contributing to the overall growth of India’s digital ecosystem.”

The selected startup will now participate in a structured mentorship program where they will interact with industry leaders, venture capitalists, and domain experts to address challenges and refine their products and solutions. This will cover a wide range of essential topics critical for startup success, including technological advancements, business continuity strategies, financial frameworks, market penetration approaches, and more.

The program will culminate with an exclusive pitch event in March 2025, where the startup will present to a panel of investors and industry leaders, aiming to secure funding and partnerships that will help scale their innovative products and services.

TechXpedite offers startups a comprehensive support ecosystem, including masterclasses, networking opportunities, guidance from industry experts, and credits worth over US$500,000 from more than 30 technology partners. By fostering collaboration and offering access to mentorship, capital, and industry connections, TechXpedite aims to empower startups to scale, innovate, and create impactful solutions, thereby strengthening India’s startup ecosystem.