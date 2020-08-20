Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Date and Puja Timings in Hyderabad and other cities

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: This year Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 will be celebrated on 22 August, Saturday. The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is also famous as Vinayaka Chaturthi is one of the most significant Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Ganesh Chaturthi symbolises the birth of Lord Ganesha and it is considered the most important day to worship him. As per Hindu religious books, the Lord Ganesha was born on Shukla Chaturthi during Bhadrapada lunar month (August-September).

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Puja Timings in Hyderabad

The Ganesha Chaturthi puja will be observed on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Ganesh Puja is usually performed during Madhyahna as it is believed that Lord Ganesh was born during Madhyahna Kala. Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat 2020 begins at 11:06 AM and continues till 01:42 PM. The Ganesha idol Visarjan will be done on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Chaturthi Tithi Starts - Aug 21, 2020, 11:02 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - Aug 22, 2020, 07:57 PM

Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Timings in Other Cities

Pune - 11:21 AM to 01:53 PM

New Delhi -11:06 AM to 01:42 PM

Chennai - 10:57 AM to 01:27 PM

Jaipur- 11:12 AM to 01:47 PM

Hyderabad - 11:03 AM to 01:34 PM

Gurgaon - 11:07 AM to 01:42 PM

Chandigarh - 11:07 AM to 01:44 PM

Kolkata - 10:23 AM to 12:56 PM

Mumbai - 11:25 AM to 01:57 PM

Bengaluru -11:08 AM to 01:37 PM

Ahmedabad - 11:26 AM to 01:59 PM

Noida - 11:05 AM to 01:41 PM -

Note: Puja timings for other cities are the local time of respective cities

(Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Timing source: Drikpanchang)

The Ganapati Sthapana is done during Madhyahna Muhurat on Ganesh Chaturthi day. During Ganesh Chaturthi puja celebration Modak, Til and Jaggery Laddu, Besan Laddu, and Motichoor Laddu are some of the popular dishes made.

The Ganeshotsav, the festivity of Ganesh Chaturthi, continues for 10 days and ends on Anant Chaturdashi, also known as Ganesh Visarjan day. On the Ganesh Visarjan day, devotees immerse an idol of Lord Ganesh in water after a gala street procession.