Garena Free Fire Max July 8 Redeem Codes: Claim Skins, Diamonds & More

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for July 8, giving players free rewards like character outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and special power‑ups.

These codes are valid for a short time and can only be used a limited number of times, so claim them quickly!

Active Redeem Codes for July 8

Here are the codes available today:

GXFT7YNWTQSZ

FFYNC9V2FTNN

XF4SWKCH6KY4

FFDMNSW9KG2

FFNGY7PP2NWC

FFKSY7PQNWHG

FFNFSXTPVQZ9

FVTCQK2MFNSK

FFM4X2HQWCVK

FFMTYKQPFDZ9

FFPURTQPFDZ9

FFNRWTQPFDZ9

NPTF2FWSPXN9

RDNAFV2KX2CQ

FF6WN9QSFTHX

FF4MTXQPFDZ9

FFMTYQPXFGX6

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

FFDMNQX9KGX2

FFSGT9KNQXT6

XF4S9KCW7KY2

FFPURTXQFKX3

FFYNCXG2FNT4

QWER89ASDFGH

BNML12ZXCVBN

CVBN45QWERTY

GFDS78POIUAS

JHGF01LKJHGF

FFMC2SJLZ3AW

How to Redeem Codes

Go to the Rewards Redemption page for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using Facebook, X, Google, or VK.

Copy a code above and paste it into the box.

Hit Confirm, and your reward will appear in the in‑game mailbox.

Diamonds or gold go straight to your account.

What You Can Get

Redeem codes give items like:

Rebel Academy outfits

Revolt Weapon Loot Crates

Diamond Vouchers

Other cosmetic items