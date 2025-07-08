Live
- PMR Day 2025 – Telangana Must Prioritise Early Neuro-Rehabilitation Within the Golden Window
- Canva Outage Disrupts Global Access, Company Rolls Out Fixes Amid User Frustration
- IPL 2025: RCB Wins Big as League Value Hits $18.5 Billion
- Manmohan Samal Retains Leadership Of BJP's Odisha Unit For Second Consecutive Term
- Aviation Bureau Delivers Initial Findings On Fatal Ahmedabad Air India Crash To Civil Aviation Ministry
- RCB Appeals To Karnataka High Court Against Tribunal's Stampede Responsibility Verdict
- Nationwide Bharat Bandh on July 9: Trade Unions and Farmers Call for Mass Strike
- Karnataka BJP Leader Accuses Congress Chiefs Of Abandoning Governance Amid Leadership Battle
- Everyday Foods That Secretly Drain Calcium From Your Bones
- Nara Lokesh Announces Establishment of Quantum Valley in Six Months
Garena Free Fire Max July 8 Redeem Codes: Claim Skins, Diamonds & More
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 8 are out! Unlock exclusive rewards like outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and power-ups. Redeem now before they expire.
Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for July 8, giving players free rewards like character outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and special power‑ups.
These codes are valid for a short time and can only be used a limited number of times, so claim them quickly!
Active Redeem Codes for July 8
Here are the codes available today:
GXFT7YNWTQSZ
FFYNC9V2FTNN
XF4SWKCH6KY4
FFDMNSW9KG2
FFNGY7PP2NWC
FFKSY7PQNWHG
FFNFSXTPVQZ9
FVTCQK2MFNSK
FFM4X2HQWCVK
FFMTYKQPFDZ9
FFPURTQPFDZ9
FFNRWTQPFDZ9
NPTF2FWSPXN9
RDNAFV2KX2CQ
FF6WN9QSFTHX
FF4MTXQPFDZ9
FFMTYQPXFGX6
FFRSX4CYHXZ8
FFDMNQX9KGX2
FFSGT9KNQXT6
XF4S9KCW7KY2
FFPURTXQFKX3
FFYNCXG2FNT4
QWER89ASDFGH
BNML12ZXCVBN
CVBN45QWERTY
GFDS78POIUAS
JHGF01LKJHGF
FFMC2SJLZ3AW
How to Redeem Codes
- Go to the Rewards Redemption page for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using Facebook, X, Google, or VK.
- Copy a code above and paste it into the box.
- Hit Confirm, and your reward will appear in the in‑game mailbox.
- Diamonds or gold go straight to your account.
What You Can Get
Redeem codes give items like:
- Rebel Academy outfits
- Revolt Weapon Loot Crates
- Diamond Vouchers
Other cosmetic items