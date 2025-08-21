Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes August 21 – Get Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has new codes today. Use them to get cool rewards like outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and more.

Tip: Codes expire fast, so grab them quickly!

Today’s Codes:

GXFT7YNWTQSZ

FFYNC9V2FTNN

XF4SWKCH6KY4

FFDMNSW9KG2

FFNGY7PP2NWC

FFKSY7PQNWHG

FFNFSXTPVQZ9

FVTCQK2MFNSK

FFM4X2HQWCVK

FFMTYKQPFDZ9

FFPURTQPFDZ9

FFNRWTQPFDZ9

NPTF2FWSPXN9

RDNAFV2KX2CQ

FF6WN9QSFTHX

FF4MTXQPFDZ9

How to Use: