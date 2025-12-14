Beware of fake APK files: Vikrant Patil

Kurnool: District SP Vikrant Patil has issued an urgent caution regarding rapid spread of fraudulent APK files like traffic_echallan.apk, RTC_challan.apk, eChallan.apk and PM_KISAN.apk circulated via WhatsApp, SMS, and social media.

In a press release on Saturday, the SP said these fake apps are a serious threat, designed to steal personal and banking information. Once installed, they grant cybercriminals access to SMS messages, OTPs, and financial details, enabling unauthorised transactions and remote control of the user's phone. Scammers often share these malicious files in seemingly trusted groups to trick unsuspecting users into installing them, leading to financial loss.

To safeguard themselves, the district police advised citizens to download apps only from official stores like Google Play, enable OTP alerts, and block cards immediately if suspicious activity is detected.

The police advise the public to remain vigilant. Report cybercrime promptly by calling 1930 or visiting www.cybercrime.gov.in.