Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 11, 2025
Get the latest redeem codes for Garena Free Fire Max on April 11, 2025, and claim exciting in-game rewards like skins, bundles, emotes, and diamonds.
Garena Free Fire Max is an updated version of the popular battle royale game that offers improved graphics, better gameplay, and more exciting features. Players can personalize their characters and weapons and enjoy various game modes.
Today, there are several redeem codes available for players to claim free rewards in the game.
How to Redeem Codes:
1. Go to the official website: [Garena Free Fire Rewards](https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).
2. Log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account.
3. Copy and paste the redeem code into the text box.
4. Click Confirm and then hit OK on the pop-up message.
5. Go to the in-game mail to collect your rewards.
Today's Redeem Codes:
1. FFM4X2HQWCVK – M1014 Green Flame Draco
2. FFWSX4CYT9VQ – Frostfire Polar Legendary Bundle
3. XF4SWKCH6KY4 – LOL Emote
4. FFSTWCQ2FX8M – Meteor Punch
5. FYSCK2TPFFT7 – Golden Shade Bundle
6. FFM1VSWCPXN9 – Scorpio Shatter M1014 + 2170 Tokens
7. FFCBRAX2FTNN – Cobra Rage (Emote, Animations)
8. FFWCDRX2FTNN – Dark Royale M1917 Skin + More
9. FF2WN9QSFTHX – Red Bunny Bundle
10. FVTCQK2MFNSK – Criminal Ring: Top Criminal Ghost
11. FFDMNSW9KG2K – 1875 Diamonds
12. FFWCPY2XFDZ9 – Poker MP40 Skin
13. PXTXFCNSV2YK – Legendary Paradox Bundle
14. FFWSK4XSN2QZ – Dark Ring Bundle
15. FFCKRAXQTS9S – EVO XM8 Gun Skin
16. FFCLT7X2YNZK – M1887 Incendium Burst Skin
17. PEYFC9V2FTNN – Throne Emote
18. FFCBRAXQTS9S – Cobra MP40 Skin + 1450 Tokens
19. FFTPQ4SCY9DH – Tropikal Parrot M1887 Skin
20. FFSGT7KNFQ2X – Golden Glare M1887 Skin
21. NPTF2FWSPXN9 – M1887 One Punch Man Skin
22. FFVSY3HNT7PX – M1887 Ring: Sandstorm, Eagle Gaze
23. FFWCY6TSX2QZ – Aurora Shade Bundle + 3 Emotes
24. F4SWKCH6KY4 – Bunny Warrior Bundle
25. FFEV0SQPFDZ9 – Three Bunny Bundle
26. FV4SF2CQFY9M – Moonlit Venture (Season 28) Booyah Pass
27. NPFT7FKPCXNQ – M1887 One Punch Man Skin
28. FFWCPN9MY9DH – Final Shot M1887 + Katana Shimmer
29. FFYNC9V2FTNN – M1887 Evo Gun Skin
30. RDNAFV2KX2CQ – Emote Party
31. FFCLT7X2YNZK – Feel The Electricity Emote
More Codes for Today:
- A3S6D9F2G5H1J4K
- B5N8M2K4L7J9H1G
- T2Y5U7I9O1P4A6S
- F4G7H9J2K5L8M1N
- N2M4B7V9C1X3Z5Q
- X7C9V2B4N6M1Q3W
- R4T6Y8U1I3O5P7A
- Q7W4E9R1T8Y2U5I
- U3I6O9P1A4S7D8F
- P4O7I1U3Y5T8R9E
Use these codes to claim rewards such as skins, bundles, diamonds, emotes, and much more! Enjoy your gaming experience with Garena Free Fire Max!