Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 11, 2025

Garena Free Fire Max is an updated version of the popular battle royale game that offers improved graphics, better gameplay, and more exciting features. Players can personalize their characters and weapons and enjoy various game modes.

Today, there are several redeem codes available for players to claim free rewards in the game.

How to Redeem Codes:

1. Go to the official website: [Garena Free Fire Rewards](https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).

2. Log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account.

3. Copy and paste the redeem code into the text box.

4. Click Confirm and then hit OK on the pop-up message.

5. Go to the in-game mail to collect your rewards.

Today's Redeem Codes:

1. FFM4X2HQWCVK – M1014 Green Flame Draco

2. FFWSX4CYT9VQ – Frostfire Polar Legendary Bundle

3. XF4SWKCH6KY4 – LOL Emote

4. FFSTWCQ2FX8M – Meteor Punch

5. FYSCK2TPFFT7 – Golden Shade Bundle

6. FFM1VSWCPXN9 – Scorpio Shatter M1014 + 2170 Tokens

7. FFCBRAX2FTNN – Cobra Rage (Emote, Animations)

8. FFWCDRX2FTNN – Dark Royale M1917 Skin + More

9. FF2WN9QSFTHX – Red Bunny Bundle

10. FVTCQK2MFNSK – Criminal Ring: Top Criminal Ghost

11. FFDMNSW9KG2K – 1875 Diamonds

12. FFWCPY2XFDZ9 – Poker MP40 Skin

13. PXTXFCNSV2YK – Legendary Paradox Bundle

14. FFWSK4XSN2QZ – Dark Ring Bundle

15. FFCKRAXQTS9S – EVO XM8 Gun Skin

16. FFCLT7X2YNZK – M1887 Incendium Burst Skin

17. PEYFC9V2FTNN – Throne Emote

18. FFCBRAXQTS9S – Cobra MP40 Skin + 1450 Tokens

19. FFTPQ4SCY9DH – Tropikal Parrot M1887 Skin

20. FFSGT7KNFQ2X – Golden Glare M1887 Skin

21. NPTF2FWSPXN9 – M1887 One Punch Man Skin

22. FFVSY3HNT7PX – M1887 Ring: Sandstorm, Eagle Gaze

23. FFWCY6TSX2QZ – Aurora Shade Bundle + 3 Emotes

24. F4SWKCH6KY4 – Bunny Warrior Bundle

25. FFEV0SQPFDZ9 – Three Bunny Bundle

26. FV4SF2CQFY9M – Moonlit Venture (Season 28) Booyah Pass

27. NPFT7FKPCXNQ – M1887 One Punch Man Skin

28. FFWCPN9MY9DH – Final Shot M1887 + Katana Shimmer

29. FFYNC9V2FTNN – M1887 Evo Gun Skin

30. RDNAFV2KX2CQ – Emote Party

31. FFCLT7X2YNZK – Feel The Electricity Emote

More Codes for Today:

- A3S6D9F2G5H1J4K

- B5N8M2K4L7J9H1G

- T2Y5U7I9O1P4A6S

- F4G7H9J2K5L8M1N

- N2M4B7V9C1X3Z5Q

- X7C9V2B4N6M1Q3W

- R4T6Y8U1I3O5P7A

- Q7W4E9R1T8Y2U5I

- U3I6O9P1A4S7D8F

- P4O7I1U3Y5T8R9E

Use these codes to claim rewards such as skins, bundles, diamonds, emotes, and much more! Enjoy your gaming experience with Garena Free Fire Max!