Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 18, 2025: Get Free Rewards!

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for April 18, 2025. Players can use these codes to get free rewards such as character skins, weapon cosmetics, diamonds, and more. These codes are available for a limited time and have a cap on usage, so make sure to redeem them quickly.

Active Redeem Codes for April 18, 2025

Here are the active redeem codes for today:​

FFKPYZQMFTD9

FFPQFZTPRUD9

FFWQFNRPTZD9

FFK72TSGNXFQ

GXQ7FTYNSWTZ

FFVTNY92CFNN

XFY6WHK4SKC4

FFWSK92DMNG

FFYPNNGW2C7

FFHQPGYK7SNW

FFN2RTKXPFSV

FFLXSYRCQH4L

FPZ2K5UXNTQS

FFXVPQZ9NSTF

FNSCQKVT2MFK

NFWXSPT9P2F9​

Please note that these codes are valid for a limited time and can only be redeemed once.​

How to Redeem the Codes

Visit the official Garena Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, Google, X, or VK.

Copy and paste the redeem code into the provided text box.

Click on "Confirm" to proceed.

After successful redemption, the rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.​

If the reward includes items like diamonds or gold, your in-game balance will be updated instantly.​

Remember, these codes are time-sensitive and have a usage cap. Redeem them promptly to enjoy your free rewards!



