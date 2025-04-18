Live
- Defence Secretary invites UK investors to UP, Tamil production corridors
- Centre takes key steps to ensure affordable CNG, PNG gas supply
- iPhone 17 Series Set to Launch in September with Slimmer Designs and Big Performance Boosts
- Why are snakes overlooked in wildlife counts, asks MP CM Mohan Yadav
- CM Revanth Reddy invites Japanese investors to Telangana, showcases growth potential at Tokyo roadshow
- Formula 1: We’ll see more of Hamilton's magic, predicts Russell
- TG EAPCET 2025 Exam Dates Announced: Full Schedule for Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy
- Biongevity Clinic in Dubai Revolutionises Longevity Science with Affordable Epigenetic Testing
- US Airstrikes Hit Yemen Oil Port, 30 Dead, 80 Injured: Houthis
- Who Should Avoid Eating Papaya
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 18, 2025: Get Free Rewards!
Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for April 18, 2025. Players can use these codes to get free rewards like character skins, weapon cosmetics, diamonds, and more.
Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for April 18, 2025. Players can use these codes to get free rewards such as character skins, weapon cosmetics, diamonds, and more. These codes are available for a limited time and have a cap on usage, so make sure to redeem them quickly.
Active Redeem Codes for April 18, 2025
Here are the active redeem codes for today:
FFKPYZQMFTD9
FFPQFZTPRUD9
FFWQFNRPTZD9
FFK72TSGNXFQ
GXQ7FTYNSWTZ
FFVTNY92CFNN
XFY6WHK4SKC4
FFWSK92DMNG
FFYPNNGW2C7
FFHQPGYK7SNW
FFN2RTKXPFSV
FFLXSYRCQH4L
FPZ2K5UXNTQS
FFXVPQZ9NSTF
FNSCQKVT2MFK
NFWXSPT9P2F9
Please note that these codes are valid for a limited time and can only be redeemed once.
How to Redeem the Codes
Visit the official Garena Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website.
Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, Google, X, or VK.
Copy and paste the redeem code into the provided text box.
Click on "Confirm" to proceed.
After successful redemption, the rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
If the reward includes items like diamonds or gold, your in-game balance will be updated instantly.
Remember, these codes are time-sensitive and have a usage cap. Redeem them promptly to enjoy your free rewards!