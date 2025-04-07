Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 7, 2025 - Claim Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes today, April 7, 2025, allowing players to claim various in-game rewards such as weapon skins, diamonds, and character outfits for free. These codes are valid for a limited time and are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with only the first 500 users eligible to claim them each day. Each code remains active for just 12 hours, so players are encouraged to redeem them promptly.

Active Redeem Codes for April 7, 2025:

U3I6O9P1A4S7D8F

V6C8X1Z3A5S7D9F

P4O7I1U3Y5T8R9E

D8F1G3H5J7K9L2Z

T2Y5U7I9O1P4A6S

A3S6D9F2G5H1J4K

R4T6Y8U1I3O5P7A

FFWCY6TSX2QZ

F4G7H9J2K5L8M1N

PXTXFCNSV2YK

H8J1K3L5X7Z9Q2W

M2N5B7V9C1X3Z6A

X7C9V2B4N6M1Q3W

B5N8M2K4L7J9H1G

How to Redeem Codes:

1. Visit the official Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption website.

2. Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK ID.

3. Enter the redeem code in the provided text box and click 'Confirm'.