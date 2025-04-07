  • Menu
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 7, 2025 - Claim Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max offers new redeem codes for April 7, 2025, letting players claim free rewards such as weapon skins, diamonds, and character outfits.

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes today, April 7, 2025, allowing players to claim various in-game rewards such as weapon skins, diamonds, and character outfits for free. These codes are valid for a limited time and are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with only the first 500 users eligible to claim them each day. Each code remains active for just 12 hours, so players are encouraged to redeem them promptly.

Active Redeem Codes for April 7, 2025:

  • U3I6O9P1A4S7D8F
  • V6C8X1Z3A5S7D9F
  • P4O7I1U3Y5T8R9E
  • D8F1G3H5J7K9L2Z
  • T2Y5U7I9O1P4A6S
  • A3S6D9F2G5H1J4K
  • R4T6Y8U1I3O5P7A
  • FFWCY6TSX2QZ
  • F4G7H9J2K5L8M1N
  • PXTXFCNSV2YK
  • H8J1K3L5X7Z9Q2W
  • M2N5B7V9C1X3Z6A
  • X7C9V2B4N6M1Q3W
  • B5N8M2K4L7J9H1G

How to Redeem Codes:

1. Visit the official Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption website.

2. Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK ID.

3. Enter the redeem code in the provided text box and click 'Confirm'.

