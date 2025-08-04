Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for August 4 2025

If you play Garena Free Fire Max, here are today’s redeem codes to get free skins, weapons, diamonds, and more — without spending real money.

These are 12-digit secret codes you can use only once, and they expire in a few hours.

Today’s Codes (August 4):

FH2J5Y8R1W4G6X9N

FL7S3C9V6T2X4W8R

FP1X4Y7R2G5Q9N3F

FV7G2X5P9J3C6L1W

FZ4N1Q8S6R9Y2D5K

FY9R3V6P1J4L7K5Q

FE2W7F4X9B5M1S3G

FA5M1F8Z3N7P9B2T

FB6Q9R2D5K8X3F4H

FT6K9N3C8L2J4H7R

FU4D8F1Q7Z3V5P6M

FM9T6W3V8C2B4Y7S

FC5N8F2J7H4Q1X6L

How to Use the Codes:

Go to https://reward.ff.garena.com

Login with your game account (Facebook, Gmail, etc.)

Paste the code and hit Confirm

Done! Rewards will show up in your in-game mail

Free Fire Max is super popular in India after the original game got banned. Over 100 million people have downloaded it, and it’s free to play! These codes help you get cool items without spending diamonds.