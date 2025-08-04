Live
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for August 4 2025
Claim Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 4, 2025, to unlock free in-game items including weapons, skins, and diamonds. Redeem now on the official website.
If you play Garena Free Fire Max, here are today’s redeem codes to get free skins, weapons, diamonds, and more — without spending real money.
These are 12-digit secret codes you can use only once, and they expire in a few hours.
Today’s Codes (August 4):
FH2J5Y8R1W4G6X9N
FL7S3C9V6T2X4W8R
FP1X4Y7R2G5Q9N3F
FV7G2X5P9J3C6L1W
FZ4N1Q8S6R9Y2D5K
FY9R3V6P1J4L7K5Q
FE2W7F4X9B5M1S3G
FA5M1F8Z3N7P9B2T
FB6Q9R2D5K8X3F4H
FT6K9N3C8L2J4H7R
FU4D8F1Q7Z3V5P6M
FM9T6W3V8C2B4Y7S
FC5N8F2J7H4Q1X6L
How to Use the Codes:
Go to https://reward.ff.garena.com
Login with your game account (Facebook, Gmail, etc.)
Paste the code and hit Confirm
Done! Rewards will show up in your in-game mail
Free Fire Max is super popular in India after the original game got banned. Over 100 million people have downloaded it, and it’s free to play! These codes help you get cool items without spending diamonds.